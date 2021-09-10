Insider Selling: AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CFO Sells $114,789.14 in Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACY opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury Corp. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

