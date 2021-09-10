Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $20,810.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00.

ARQT stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 457,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

