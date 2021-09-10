Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $358.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.25 and a 200-day moving average of $337.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.