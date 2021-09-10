Insider Selling: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

