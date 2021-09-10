Insider Selling: Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.