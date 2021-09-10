Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £320 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total value of £320 ($418.08).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,914 ($51.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,022.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,842.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

