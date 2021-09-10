Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $228,375.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.41 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,402,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,761,000 after acquiring an additional 282,615 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.