Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $157,663.38 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $395,662.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.77 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $143.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

