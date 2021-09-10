Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

