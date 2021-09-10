Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Sells $3,713,000.00 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95.

FOX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

