Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

