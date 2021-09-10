Insider Selling: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Sells £19,920,330.61 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

