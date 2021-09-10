Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $74.74 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.89.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.