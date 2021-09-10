Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $74,644.20 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,772.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

