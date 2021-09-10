Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $12,484.00.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

