Insider Selling: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phunware stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Phunware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. Research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

