Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total transaction of $5,306,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $255.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.