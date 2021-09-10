Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 102 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $12,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SI opened at $116.34 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

