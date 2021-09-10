Insider Selling: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

TENG stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £83.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TENG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

