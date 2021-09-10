Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) COO Sells $32,690,241.12 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $448.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.07 and a 200-day moving average of $401.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 122.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

