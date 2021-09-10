Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 5,703 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

TZOO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 155,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a P/E ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

