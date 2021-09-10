Insider Selling: Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells C$65,038.00 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$65,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.
Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 29.79, a current ratio of 30.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$302.66 million and a P/E ratio of -83.75. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
