Insider Selling: Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells C$65,038.00 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$65,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 29.79, a current ratio of 30.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$302.66 million and a P/E ratio of -83.75. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

