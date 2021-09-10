Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 23,309 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Z traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $91.83. 3,107,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,438. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

