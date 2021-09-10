Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 23,309 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Z traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $91.83. 3,107,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,438. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.