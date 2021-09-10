Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

