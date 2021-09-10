Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $210.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:INSP opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

