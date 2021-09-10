International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $139.03. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

