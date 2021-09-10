InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $82.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

