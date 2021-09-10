InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 39,242 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,242 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock worth $26,890,661. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.