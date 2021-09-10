InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

