Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $30.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $31.40 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

