Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $165.27.

