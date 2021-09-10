Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 186,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

