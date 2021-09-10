Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.95. 708,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,745,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

