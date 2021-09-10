Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $105.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.