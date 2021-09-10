Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.10 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $136,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.