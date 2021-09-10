Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Shares Down 12.8%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 10,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 79,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Iota Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline.

