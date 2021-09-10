Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $1,414,682.64 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRM opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

