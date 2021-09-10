iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

