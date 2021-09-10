iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 6,236,633 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

