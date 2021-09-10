iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,398,000 after buying an additional 1,214,183 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 142,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,312.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.