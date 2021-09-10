iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

