iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

