iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,211,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

