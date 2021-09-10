iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.