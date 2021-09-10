iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day moving average is $422.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

