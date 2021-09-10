iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $452.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day moving average of $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

