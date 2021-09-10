iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.