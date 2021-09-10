iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. David Loasby acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,172. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

