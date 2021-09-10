iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

