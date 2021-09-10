iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,733 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.