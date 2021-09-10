IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ISEE opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $903.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 447.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

